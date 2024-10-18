+70 Degree temps continue Today through Weekend into Monday and Tuesday.

Today’s Weather will continue with the Sunshine and while Breezy this afternoon not as Windy as it was yesterday with Winds up to 40 mph. This afternoon will be Mostly Sunny with highs in the low 70s and Winds from the South at 10 to 20 mph. Partly to Mostly Cloudy Tonight with Slight Chance for Isolated Showers and T-Storms between 11 p.m. Tonight and 1 p.m. Saturday although most areas will remain Dry with greatest Risk for Rain over central and northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Lows Tonight into Saturday morning will be in the mid 50s with South Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Cloudy Saturday Morning with Isolated Showers possible mainly north of Twin Cities then Partly Cloudy to Sunny in the afternoon with highs near 70 degrees and Southwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Mainly Clear Saturday night with lows in the mid 50s and Southwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Mostly Sunny and Warm on Sunday with Breezy Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph and Warm temperatures in the mid 70s ( average high Sunday is 56 degrees and record high is 83 degrees set in 1953 ). Low temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning will be in the upper 50s with South Winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday will be Warm with once again Elevated Fire Risk due to Warm temps, Low Humidity, Dry Vegetation, Fallen Leaves and Gusty South Winds at 15 to 25 mph. Highs Monday in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees ( record high for Monday is 88 degrees set in 1947 ).

Tuesday brings Partly Cloudy Skies and Slight Chance for an Isolated T-Shower but the Chance is low. Highs on Tuesday in the low 70s with Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Winds will chance to the Northwest at 5 to 15 mph Tuesday evening with lows by Wednesday morning in the upper 40s.

Much Cooler on Wednesday with Breezy Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph and highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s with Cloudy Skies Wednesday night.

Cloud and Sun Mix on Thursday with Spotty Showers possible but most areas staying Dry with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Fall Colors will still be at Peak in the Twin Cities this Weekend with pockets of Fall Color into next Week. JONATHAN YUHAS