Workers, volunteers gather overnight to assemble meals for families and colleagues of fallen first responders

The lights were on early Wednesday at the Firehouse Subs sandwich shop in Richfield, hours ahead of a public memorial service to honor fallen Burnsville firefighter paramedic Adam Finseth and Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, who were fatally shot earlier this month while responding to a sexual assault call.

Workers and volunteers prepped the meal kits for family members and colleagues of the fallen first responders on Monday and Tuesday but began assembling sandwiches at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to store owner Lisa Sitzmann.

She added the group put together 135 platters, each containing 20 3-inch subs, as well as 150 lunch boxes containing 150 6-inch subs — the most the shop has ever done.

Workers and volunteers assemble sandwiches at the Richfield Firehouse Subs during the early morning hours on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Credit: Mark Garvey/KSTP-TV

“More than willing to help — couldn’t have done this by myself. Hard workers, big hearts, all the good things,” said Sitzmann.

Tracy Skogland and Mandy Adamek came in at 3 a.m., answering Lisa’s call for help, hoping the food they prepared could bring some comfort to others.

Tracy Skogland and Mandy Adamek assemble sandwiches around 7 a.m. for the families and colleagues of fallen first responders Adam Finseth, Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge. Credit: Mark Garvey/KSTP-TV

“It’s just nice to help out. It’s a terrible tragedy and we’re just trying to do our part,” said Lisa’s husband, Josh, who helped assemble sandwiches and also loaded them into vehicles to be delivered to Grace Church.

Sitzmann added after reaching out to the local franchisees, many boxes of chips were donated. In addition, she said the Costco in Burnsville not only baked the 1,500 cookies that were needed but also donated 12 of the 25 platters.

Josh Sitzmann loads a truck with sandwiches to be delivered to Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Credit: Mark Garvey/KSTP-TV