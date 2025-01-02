Woman killed in suspected drunken driving crash was a self-made ‘wonder woman,’ daughter says

Family has identified the woman hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver as she was leaving work on Monday night in St. Louis Park as Manes Thach, 51.

Her coworker, a 60-year-old man, was seriously hurt.

Alleged driver Jeremy Sherman, 38, faces felony charges, including criminal vehicular homicide.

Manes Thach’s daughter, Jenny Thach said on Wednesday that her mother should’ve been 52 years old now. She died just hours before her New Year’s Eve birthday.

Instead of celebrating the occasion, Jenny Thach was forced to begin plans for a funeral, and she wants her mother to be remembered for more than her final moments.

“I remember growing up, I was such a mommy’s girl. Like, that’s my best friend. I love her. I have so much respect and love for her,” Jenny Thach said.

Manes Thach was a powerhouse who raised Jenny Thach and her brother as a single mom, she shared.

“She came to America from Vietnam in 1991, and she didn’t have any middle school or a high school education, but she’s still found a way to work hard and give — just have a better life for herself and her family.”

To Jenny Thach, her mother was “the greatest person in the world.”

“Nice mother, amazing daughter, sister, auntie, cousin, like everyone. She’s touched so many people’s hearts,” she said.

Manes Thach often worked 12-hour days to support them and family back in Vietnam, Jenny Thach said.

She’d worked for commercial printing company Japs-Olson since 1999.

“You know, Japs-Olson is a very tough company to work for. You’re on your feet 12 hours a day, running heavy machines,” Jenny Thach said.

According to court documents, Manes Thach was crossing the street from her workplace to the parking lot on the crosswalk — as she had done most days for the past 25 years — when she was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Jenny Thach was in tears as she talked about the incident.

“It is the worst. Just knowing you could do something so selfish and still come out of this and my mom will never come home again,” she said. “And just reading the updated news, like, the witnesses say it seemed like he didn’t even try to stop.”

Jenny Thach picked up a photo of her mom and clutched it close.

“She’s an amazing — she’s a wonder woman. Like, she’s so great. I just love her,” she said, holding the photo. “We are Buddhist, so we do believe in, like, multiple lives. So in the next life, be my mom again. I’ll take great care of you, and pay you back a billionfold for all the love and care you put into this life. “

Jenny Thach said her mom was also an amazing cook, super funny and known for her calm demeanor and ability to see both sides of an argument.

Jenny Thach wasn’t sure of the condition of her mother’s coworker who was taken to the hospital after the crash.

She said he and her mom were friends and said many coworkers have expressed their condolences.

Sherman is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Thursday.