Fatal Pedestrian crash in St Louis Park leaves 1 dead

A woman is dead and a man recovering from a pedestrian crash around 6:00 p.m. in St Louis Park.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle crash involving multiple pedestrians on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road and found 2 people who were struck by a vehicle.

A 51-year-old woman died at the scene and a 60-year-old man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old man, is in custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, criminal vehicular operation and criminal homicide.

State Patrol is assisting St Louis Park Police with the investigation.

Authorities as asking anyone who witnessed the accident or has additional information to call St Louis Park Police at 952-924-2618