Wolves readying for start of playoffs this weekend

Businesses in downtown Minneapolis are ready to embrace Minnesota sports fans this weekend.

The Timberwolves will be hosting the Phoenix Suns starting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for their first game in a best-of-seven playoff series.

Tickets are still available for the game, and fans are hoping the team — the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference — can keep its momentum going and pull off a win this weekend.

This marks the third year in a row the Wolves have made the playoffs, bringing a lot of business and hype to the downtown area.

“This has been a historic year from start to finish,” said Jake Vernon, the senior vice president of sales and service for the Timberwolves and Lynx, said. “We’ve sold out 41 out of 41 home games this year. The environment inside Target Center has been an absolute party all year — I think that trend will continue, very limited tickets available right now for Game 1.”

Games two, three and four are scheduled for next Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

Shortly before tipoff, the Twins will start their home game against the Detroit Tigers at 1:10 p.m.

For those going downtown for the two events, you’ll want to make note of Metro Transit’s Green Line train being down for the entire weekend.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, buses will replace Metro Green Line trains until service resumes at 4 a.m. on Monday, April 22. According to Metro Transit, the trains will be down in order for scheduled corridor maintenance, which includes repairs for damage done to the track during the winter.

Buses will reportedly replace trains between Stadium Village and Union Depot in both directions, with riders being able to board replacement buses near each affected station. CLICK HERE for boarding locations.

