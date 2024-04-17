NBA announces full playoff schedule for Timberwolves, Suns

The NBA has announced the schedule for the first round of playoffs, where the Minnesota Timberwolves are facing the Phoenix Suns starting this weekend.

The first game in the best-of-seven series will be played Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Games two, three and four are scheduled for April 23, 26 and 28.

Tuesday’s game will begin at 6:30 p.m. while Friday’s matchup will start at 9:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Sunday matchup will be at 8:30 p.m.

Those games will alternate between ESPN and TNT, starting with ESPN.

Since games five and six may not be necessary, they do not have a start time or network as of this time but would be played on Tuesday, April 30 and Thursday, May 2. Meanwhile, game seven – if needed – will be aired on TNT on Saturday, May 4.

