With Minneapolis’ approval, Blue Line extension has consent of all cities along route

Minneapolis City Council to discuss Blue Line LRT extension, homelessness at Wednesday meeting

Minneapolis City Council members on Wednesday voted to approve plans to build Metro Transit’s proposed Blue Line extension through the city.

The $3 billion, 13.4-mile extension would go north from Target Field through Robbinsdale and Crystal before entering Brooklyn Park.

City leaders in Robbinsdale and Crystal both voted to approve the plan on Tuesday, and Brooklyn Park gave its OK a week earlier, meaning all cities along the route have now given municipal consent. Hennepin County still needs to sign off before next Thursday.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey applauded the City Council’s unanimous vote on Wednesday but raised concerns that construction on the line could negatively affect local businesses.

“The Blue Line Extension project has the potential to be great for Minneapolis, but that potential won’t be realized if our local resident and business concerns are ignored,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Frey added that he’d like to see the plan include a stop at Broadway and Washington avenues on the Northside. He also asked planners to consider traffic concerns in the North Loop and potential impacts to the Grand Rounds — the proposed route intersects with the scenic byway system at Theodore Wirth Parkway.

The Metropolitan Council touted that 33 of 38 elected officials have voted “yes” on municipal consent so far.

“We are pleased our city and county partners have confirmed we’re on the right track and ready to move forward together,” Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle said in a statement. “This is an important investment in our regional transit vision that will improve people’s lives and make our communities prosperous for generations to come.”