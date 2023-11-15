More than 600 North Loop residents sign petition opposing Blue Line route

More than 600 North Loop residents have signed a petition asking Hennepin County, Metro Transit and the Metropolitan Council to reconsider the latest proposed route for the light rail Blue Line Extension.

Matt Bruns lives in the 918 Lofts, which he says would be within 15 feet of the Blue Line under the Met Council’s preferred route.

“So, from our bedrooms, from our living rooms and listening to the trains and having people sit on a train and look into your bedroom window at 11 at night or 5:30 in the morning is an invasion of privacy,” Bruns said. “It’s also not conducive to a healthy lifestyle.”

Aileen Johnson, a North Loop resident for 15 years, said she does not want the Blue Line to go up 10th Avenue to Washington Avenue and then 21st Avenue because the route would push vehicle traffic off 10th Avenue and onto other streets in the neighborhood, making it more dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“We need more honest, open dialogue about how this route was chosen,” Johnson said. “We will have a very precarious situation when it comes to just ordinary walking.”

This map shows two proposed routes for the Metro Transit Blue Line extension. The route outlined in blue would follow Interstate 94 up to West Broadway, while the other route, in green, would continue through the North Loop neighborhood on 10th Avenue and over to Washington Avenue. (KSTP)

Johnson and Bruns, along with the others who signed the petition, think the second option of running the Blue Line extension along Interstate 94 to West Broadway would be more efficient and safer for North Loop residents.

“It doesn’t disrupt our flow of traffic and it allows us to expand designated bike lanes and off-street bike lanes and slow some traffic on that stretch. But also the greater project — the light rail — can continue,” said Bruns.

Hennepin County and Metro Transit issued the following joint statement: