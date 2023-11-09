With Holidazzle canceled, Minneapolis brewery unveils ‘Minni Dazzle’

When the Minneapolis Downtown Council announced last month that Holidazzle won’t be happening this year, many fans of the popular winter event were disappointed. Now, a Minneapolis brewery is trying to fill the void left by the annual event’s cancellation.

Fulton Beer Taproom has announced plans to host an event it is calling “Minni Dazzle” at its taproom for those who may miss the typical Holidazzle festivities.

“As much as we can pack into this space in a four-day period is kind of the goal,” said Holly Manthei, the vice president of marketing at Fulton. “I think it was really more like we still want to be a part of something during the holidays, and offering up our space seemed like a no-brainer.

“For nearly a decade, we’ve partnered with the Minneapolis Downtown Council to help create a community gathering space and winter celebration in the heart of the city for thousands of holiday enthusiasts,” the brewery said in a social media post. “This year, we’re proud to volunteer our North Loop taproom for a MINNI Dazzle.”

Located just a couple of blocks north of Target Field, the brewery says its taproom will host several familiar Holidazzle artists, vendors and entertainers to “serve as a way for eager Holidazzle goers to still get their fill of special events that make downtown Minneapolis a unique and festive winter experience.”

“To connect those vendors with the visitors that have been making Minneapolis part of those core memories during holidays for years was really special for us,” Manthei said.

“They floated the idea and I said, ‘Yes, this sounds fantastic,'” Eddie Phillips, the owner of Boom Island Woodworking, said.

Phillips will be one of the vendors selling products like bottle openers, coasters, cutting boards and furniture at the event. Last year was his first year as a vendor at Holidazzle.

“It was like my biggest sales event of the year so I was really looking forward to doubling down this year,” Phillips said.

While he’s disappointed Holidazzle is canceled this year, he’s thrilled to be a part of Minni Dazzle.

“The folks at Fulton, can’t speak highly enough of them. They’re really community-minded and they want to support the arts district,” Phillips said. “It’s a great opportunity to connect with that community that live and work downtown, that maybe wouldn’t see some of the other events I go to.”

Minni Dazzle will run from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 15, 2-7 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 1-5 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Fulton says all ages are welcome and promises a family-friendly and festive atmosphere for the event.

Anyone interested can just show up for the event, with no ticket or reservation necessary. To see a list of the planned vendors each day, click here.

The Downtown Council cited a lack of funds as the reason for Holidazzle’s cancellation this year but added that it was a “one-season decision” and the event is expected to be back in the future.