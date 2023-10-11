Holidazzle canceled for 2023, downtown council announces

The Minneapolis downtown council announced Tuesday that Holidazzle will not take place this holiday season due to a lack of funds.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Holidazzle for 2023,” said Steve Cramer, president & CEO of the Minneapolis downtown council. “This decision comes after exhausting all possible avenues to make this happen. Holidazzle is a treasured annual event for our community, and we did everything we could to make it possible this holiday season. In the end, we did not have enough funding to produce the event at a level that the community expects and deserves. This is a one-season decision, and we will refocus our energy on Holidazzle 2024 and beyond.”

The holiday season will continue to be an important time of year for downtown Minneapolis, with experiences for all ages and abilities such as:

Aladdin and Mrs. Doubtfire Broadway on Hennepin performances at the Orpheum Theatre

A Christmas Carol at the Guthrie Theater

Minnesota Vikings games

Minnesota Timberwolves games

Holiday shopping experiences on Nicollet

Holiday musical performances over lunch throughout downtown

Performances at Minnesota Orchestra

Performances at The Dakota

Concerts at First Avenue, The Fillmore Minneapolis, The Armory and more