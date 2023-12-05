With deadline nearing, state committee continues work on recommendations for rideshare bill

A state committee focused on analyzing the working conditions of rideshare drivers will continue its work on Tuesday with less than a month left to finalize its recommendations.

Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order forming the group back in May after vetoing a bill passed by state lawmakers that would have required pay increases and offered more legal protection for rideshare drivers in Minnesota.

RELATED: Walz vetoes rideshare bill, signs executive order after Uber threatens to end service in Greater Minnesota

The Governor’s Committee on the Compensation, Wellbeing, and Fair Treatment of Transportation Network Company (TNC) Drivers consists of 15 members, 10 of whom were appointed by Walz.

Executive Order 23-07 states the goal of the committee is to “provide recommendations for state policy and legislative changes related to compensation and fair treatment of TNC drivers.” Those recommendations are set to be shared by Jan. 1, 2024.

Tuesday’s meeting is set to run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Minnesota Room in the Department of Labor and Industry building in St. Paul. Viewers can access the meeting remotely by clicking here. Another meeting is set for Tuesday, Dec. 19. and be can accessed remotely by clicking here. Passwords, phone numbers and access codes for those meetings can be found here.

The committee has been meeting at least once a month since July in an effort to find the best path forward and offer recommendations for state lawmakers to consider in a bill next year.

Similar efforts are being pursued in the Twin Cities as the Minneapolis City Council and Mayor Jacob Frey have been working to create local regulations to help rideshare drivers. Like Walz, Frey vetoed a measure approved by council members over the summer, but council members have unveiled new plans for an ordinance in the past several weeks.

RELATED: Minneapolis City Council approves rideshare ordinance after Frey calls for more time

RELATED: Minneapolis City Council members share multiple plans for rideshare driver wage increase