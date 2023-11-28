Minneapolis City Council members share multiple plans for rideshare driver wage increase

There are now three separate options for councilors to look at.

There’s a new push to pass a city-wide wage increase for rideshare drivers in Minneapolis, but any results will likely have to wait until the new year.

Councilmembers Robin Wonsley, Jamal Osman and Jason Chavez are now bringing three plans to the table for city staffers to analyze, in hopes of getting drivers as close as they can to a minimum wage equivalent.

Option one is the original proposal from this summer. Option two is to pay drivers a flat rate of $24 an hour. The third option is one Mayor Jacob Frey has already approved, which would give drivers $1.17 per mile and $0.34 per minute.

Analysis of these plans will be presented to the Minneapolis City Council at their Jan. 19 meeting.

This comes after Mayor Jacob Frey announced the terms he would be willing to accept earlier this month after vetoing a previous plan.

The issue has been a point of contention inside Minneapolis City Hall for most of 2023, with the Minneapolis City Council passing an ordinance in August that guaranteed drivers $0.51 a minute and $1.40 per mile within the city. However, Frey vetoed that ordinance, saying at the time he wanted more data before making a decision.

“The commitment that I made, the promise that I made to increase driver wages was on the table and people knew it transparently,” Frey said. “Back when I vetoed the ordinance, there were quite a few people saying that I’m not willing to increase the pay at all, and that was false. Here we are today and I’m sitting here telling you that I’m willing to increase the pay by approximately double.”