Winter storm warning in effect through early Saturday morning for much of Minnesota

A winter storm warning is in place for many parts of the Midwest.

Most of central and eastern Minnesota will remain under a winter storm warning until Saturday morning.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS meteorologist Ken Barlow says this includes Hennepin and Ramsey County, which will see rain and rumbles of thunder for most of Friday but change to snow during the evening hours.

Wind gusts as high as 40 MPH may sweep the Twin Cities by Friday afternoon. Barlow says this will create low visibility with blowing snow and hazardous driving conditions.

The snow is expected to stop early Saturday morning after leaving three to six inches. Barlow said the snow won’t last long on the ground as the Twin Cities sees near 50-degree weather on Sunday.

A blizzard warning goes into effect late Friday afternoon until 7 a.m. Saturday for the southwest corner of the state. CLICK HERE for a full list of winter storm warnings.

People in the South and Midwest should be prepared for the possibility of dangerous storms and tornados, according to the Associated Press. The AP predicted tornados, large hail, and power outages for parts of the region.

