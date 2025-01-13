Win-or-go-home: Vikings, Rams to face off on Monday Night Football

The game can be watched on KSTP-TV, starting with a special pre-game show at 6 p.m.

Monday night a win or go home for the season for the Minnesota Vikings, who are in Arizona gearing up to face the Los Angeles Rams.

The game is airing on KSTP-TV, and coverage starts at 6 p.m., an hour ahead of kickoff. The winner of Monday night’s game will advance to next week’s divisional round.

As reported last week by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the Wild Card game was moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to State Farm Stadium in Glendale due to the wildfires in Los Angeles County and in the best interest of public safety. That move caused a lot of fans to change plans, but didn’t deter some from booking a flight to witness the second matchup between the two teams this season.

“I believe with the change to Arizona, there’s going to be more Viking fans present at this one because of the people who snowbird from Minnesota to Arizona in the wintertime,” said William Stein, a Vikings fan who has been to 16 season games, and Monday’s game will be the 17th.

In Week 8, the Rams defeated the Vikings 30-20. If the Vikings pull off a win Monday, they’ll face the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday. The Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon 22-10.

Elsewhere in the NFC, the Commanders defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night 23-20. Their next game will be in Detroit, where they’ll play the Lions on Saturday night.

