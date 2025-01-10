Vikings-Rams playoff game moved to Arizona due to California wildfires

The upcoming playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams on Monday night has been moved from California to Arizona due to the ongoing wildfires.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, but will now take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

In a statement, the NFL says the decision was made after consulting with public officials, the teams and the NFLPA.

The game will be on Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday morning.