Wild host Stars for Game 6 with season on the line

By KSTP
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) lies over the puck as Max Domi (18), Jani Hakanpaa (2) and Wyatt Johnston (53) fight off pressure from Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin (25), Matt Boldy (12) and Mats Zuccarello (36) in the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Minnesota Wild are back in action Friday night in a must-win game to keep their season alive.

Down 2-3 in the best-of-seven series against the Dallas Stars, the Wild will be back in front of their fans at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Minnesota held a 2-1 series lead before losing the past two games.

A loss Friday night would end the Wild’s season while a win would force another win-or-go-home matchup for Game 7 on Sunday.

In the last 10 seasons, the Wild have played in a Game 6 six times – including each of the last two seasons. They’ve faced elimination in five of the six, and have a 2-3 record in them when facing elimination.

Puck drop Friday is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

