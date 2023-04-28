Wild host Stars for Game 6 with season on the line

The Minnesota Wild are back in action Friday night in a must-win game to keep their season alive.

Down 2-3 in the best-of-seven series against the Dallas Stars, the Wild will be back in front of their fans at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Minnesota held a 2-1 series lead before losing the past two games.

A loss Friday night would end the Wild’s season while a win would force another win-or-go-home matchup for Game 7 on Sunday.

In the last 10 seasons, the Wild have played in a Game 6 six times – including each of the last two seasons. They’ve faced elimination in five of the six, and have a 2-3 record in them when facing elimination.

Puck drop Friday is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

