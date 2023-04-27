Win or go home: Wild players, Evason preview Game 6 vs Dallas

nbsp;

The Wild face elimination in Game Six of their first round playoff series on Friday night against Dallas.

Click the video boxes on this page to watch Wild players Kirill Kaprizov, Marcus Foligno, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon – as well as head coach Dean Evason – preview Friday’s must-win Game 6 against Dallas

The last ten seasons, the Wild have played six Game Sixes – including each of the last two seasons. They’ve faced elimination in five of the six, and have a 2-3 records in them when facing elimination.

WILD IN GAME SIX SINCE 2014 (*denotes games facing elimination): 2022 @STL L 1-5* 2021 VGK W 3-0* 2016 DAL L 4-5* 2015 STL W 4-1 2014 CHI L 1-2* 2014 COL W 5-2*

Last year, the Wild were on the road at St. Louis for Game Six, where they lost 5-1. Their most recent victory came in 2021 when they extended their series against Vegas to a seventh game with a 3-0 win in Game Six at the Xcel Energy Center. Faceoff in St Paul for Game Six on Friday is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.