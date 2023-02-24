What to know as Twin Cities snow emergencies last into weekend

Snow emergencies are continuing into the weekend in both Minneapolis and St. Paul after this week’s winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow across the metro.

The city of Minneapolis declared a one-day snow emergency Friday, which means parking restrictions will take effect beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and last into Saturday morning. Below are details provided by Public Works:

9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 — Do not park on either side of a snow emergency route until 8 a.m., or the street is fully plowed.

Do not park on either side of a snow emergency route until 8 a.m., or the street is fully plowed. 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 — Winter parking restrictions resume. Do not park on the even-numbered side of non-snow emergency routes.

For more information, visit the city’s snow emergency website.

In St. Paul, the city’s Public Works Department reports that 50 plow trucks worked to clear day plow routes, which are the east-west residential streets and one side of north-south residential streets, on Friday.

“This was unusual, we did back-to-back snow emergencies,” St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw said. “We will continue to go in and clean up places that were missed, or places where there was a window or somebody got towed and we have to clean it up now, so we will continue working through the weekend.”

According to the city’s snow emergency website:

Public Works on Saturday will plow any day plow routes that were not completed on Friday.

Do not park on day plow routes that have not been plowed to the curb.

Residents can park on all streets that have been plowed to the curb.

For anyone whose street hasn’t been plowed or those who have a question about the snow emergency, call 651-266-9700.