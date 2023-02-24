Minneapolis declares new snow emergency starting Friday night

Plowing continues after a winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow across much of the Twin Cities this week.

To help with plowing efforts, the city of Minneapolis has declared a new, one-day snow emergency that begins Friday night.

With the declaration, residents must avoid parking on either side of a snow emergency route from 9 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday, or until streets are fully plowed.

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, the city’s winter parking restrictions will resume, meaning residents can’t park on the even-numbered side of non-snow emergency routes.

Under the city’s previous declaration earlier this week, no parking was allowed on odd-numbered sides of non-snow emergency routes until 8 p.m. Friday.

