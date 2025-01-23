West St. Paul asking for help finding 12-year-old who ran away

West St. Paul police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl who ran away earlier this month.

Jae’ana Sapphire Payne ran away on Jan. 9. Authorities say her last known location was Motel 6 in Roseville.

Jae’ana was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with black writing, jeans and UGG boots.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs around 85 pounds. Authorities add that she has brown eyes and long brown, braided hair.

If you’ve seen Jae’ana or know her whereabouts, you can call authorities at 651-322-2323.