Watch out for more than biting fish on Mille Lacs Lake; sheriff reports equipment thefts

The great fishing and beauty of Mille Lacs Lake has been interrupted for some anglers after recent equipment thefts, according to law enforcement.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff posted on social media an alert regarding ice fishing equipment and propane tank thefts from the North Isle area of Mille Lacs Lake.

It was a bright, blue-sky day of fishing out on Mile Lacs Lake on Friday afternoon.

“If you could punch this day and make it the whole season that would be heaven,” said Geoff Heppding, Castles Resort owner. “The jumbo perch are starting to hit now so that’s a little exciting.”



Heppding wasn’t pleased to hear that some anglers on the lake have had their gear stolen.

“Disappointing … why does there have to be people like that … out and about,” Heppding said.

Mille Lacs Lake was filling up fast on Friday, with anglers heading out with their fish houses as the winter walleye season will be coming to an end in late February.

“Some walleye, pike, lots of perch,” said Tina Forthmiller, who was out in a fish house trying to pull in the big fish to start off the weekend fishing.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office offered advice to anglers heading out on the ice to protect their gear.

“Photos of your items, including serial numbers, model numbers, identifying marks or characteristics (such as nicks, stickers, paint marks) would greatly help us identify items if we came across them,” wrote the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

If you have any information about the recent thefts, you are asked to call the Mille Lacs County Tip Line at 320-983-8346.