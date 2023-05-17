Warsame campaign addresses chaos at Ward 10 DFL convention

Supporters of a Minneapolis City Council candidate are accused of starting a fight at last weekend’s DFL Ward 10 endorsing convention. Now Nasri Warsame’s team is defending their actions.

Video shared online by local blog Wedge LIVE! shows incumbent Council Member Aisha Chughtai taking the stage with supporters to make a speech. But supporters of challenger Warsame began drowning Chughtai out, with some even jumping onto the stage.

The convention ended without an endorsement, and police say two people received medical attention.

RELATED: DFL volunteer denounces ‘disgusting’ display at Ward 10 convention

On Wednesday, Warsame’s team said the tensions were a result of a history with the Democratic Socialists of America, which ran the convention.

“The lack of trust in the DSA members running the DFL convention and caucus is a result of the history of manipulating conventions to ensure the success of their candidates,” said Abshir Omar, Warsame’s campaign manager.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Council Member Chughtai’s team for a response to Wednesday’s comments but has yet to hear back.

Omar also accused Ward 4 Council Member Jeremiah Ellison of assaulting him during the fray and said he met with the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office to press charges.

Ellison denied the accusation and called it “a meager and weak attempt to evade accountability.”

DFL Party Chair Ken Martin is planning to call an emergency meeting Thursday to address what happened at Saturday’s convention — that could include discussing whether to ban anyone involved in the fight from the party.