DFL apologizes after it says fight broke out at Minneapolis Ward 10 endorsing convention

A fight broke out during the Minneapolis DFL Ward 10 endorsing convention, according to a statement from Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin.

The statement reads:

“While we are still gathering all of the details of what transpired today, I am extremely disheartened by reports that a fight broke out at the Ward 10 endorsing convention in Minneapolis. Violence has no place in our politics, and it goes against our party’s most cherished values of democracy, inclusivity, and empathy. I sincerely hope that the perpetrators will be held accountable by law enforcement, and I will work to ensure they are held accountable within our party as well.

I would like to extend an apology to the delegates, volunteers, and campaign teams who attended today’s convention. This should never have happened, and it is deeply unfortunate that the actions of a small number of individuals could overshadow the hard work that so many put into this convention and the process of electing leaders they believe in. I would also like to extend my gratitude to the first responders for the help they rendered on site. The DFL Party is working with the Minneapolis DFL to determine what the next steps in the endorsing process will be given today’s events.”

Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin