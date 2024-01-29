Warm weather continues to plague winter events

All things made of ice and snow are under assault by our unseasonably warm winter weather.

Various ice sculpting has been going on since the start of the St. Paul Winter Carnival this year, which was also a challenge last week. Those conditions caused teams to wait on creating their pieces until later at night as they hoped for a colder start.

“We thought it would freeze up a little bit better. We’ve already lost, we stacked our ice last night and now we’ve lost about an inch of mass of this, because you can see it’s dripping off” said Terry Reis, an ice carver.

According to the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority, high temperatures will be in the mid-40s on Monday, with temperatures approaching 50 by the middle of the week.

The fire and ice run held Sunday was also unseasonably warm, with many participating in shorts.

Meanwhile, in Delano, the ice palace is now closed. Organizers announced it was supposed to be open through the end of February.

Many public ice rinks are also closed, with many of them having just opened for the season.

However, some golf courses are planning to open Monday – Shadow Brooke in Lester prairie, just west of the metro, posted on social media saying they will be among those open.

