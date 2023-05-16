Walz to sign lead pipe replacement bill Tuesday

A bill to create grants for replacing lead pipes across Minnesota is scheduled to be signed into law Tuesday.

Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to sign the legislation during a ceremony at a local water treatment plant at noon.

The bill with bipartisan support allocates $240 million for lead pipe replacement grants.

It comes just under a month after the governor and several other local leaders touted the bill in St. Paul.

Walz will once again be joined by several local leaders and state lawmakers for the bill signing.

Officials say corrosion of lead pipes can lead to increased lead levels in water, which is harmful to people, especially children. Efforts to replace lead pipes have been underway in many places for several years, including in St. Paul, but many areas still have lead pipes.

Check back for updates and a livestream of the event.