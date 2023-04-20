Governor to tout plan to replace lead pipes

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to make a public appearance Thursday afternoon to tout a plan to replace lead pipes around the state.

It comes a day after Walz gave his State of the State address, highlighting DFL lawmakers’ and his accomplishments so far this year.

Thursday’s press conference is scheduled to take place at a construction site in the Twin Cities at 1:45 p.m.

Walz is expected to be joined by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and several other state and local leaders.

Officials say corrosion of lead pipes can lead to increased lead levels in water, which is harmful to people, especially children. Efforts to replace lead pipes have been underway in many places for several years, including in St. Paul.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS plans to livestream the governor’s press conference Thursday afternoon. Check back for updates.