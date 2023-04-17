Walz to sign bill Monday that will help with flood recovery efforts

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be signing a bill into law Monday morning that provides additional funding for the state’s disaster assistance response.

A news conference for the bill’s signing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

The signing comes as the St. Croix River in Stillwater crossed into moderate flood stage late Sunday night and is expected to hit major flood stage sometime Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the City of St. Paul has closed two roads on opposite sides of the Mississippi River due to the threat of flooding. Shepard Road was closed Sunday night, as well as Sibley and Jackson Streets.

On Friday, a three-mile stretch of Water Street was closed on the other side of the river, and city officials say trails and facilities near Water Street are closed until further notice.

The National Weather Service predicts the Mississippi River to hit minor flood stage later in the day Monday in St. Paul.

In Brooklyn Park, the Mississippi River is already in moderate flood stage, and is forecasted to reach major flood stage on Tuesday.

Over in Champlin, Mississippi Point Park is already closed, and the river is at minor flood stage there. It is expected to reach moderate flooding on Tuesday.

Citizens are asked to stay away from flood waters, as ice chunks or trees could float by.

Check back for a stream of Monday’s news conference.