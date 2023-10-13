Walz to highlight investments in early education

Gov. Tim Walz is set to tout the state’s investments in early education Friday morning during a visit to a local elementary school.

The governor’s office says the state secured funding to make 4,000 pre-kindergarten seats, which were set to expire next year, permanent, while adding an additional 5,000 seats over the next two years.

To celebrate the expanded early education access, Walz is planning to join school leaders and early childhood educators in the west metro on Friday morning.

Check back for updates and a live stream of the event at around 11:15 a.m.