Walz, state leaders to discuss plan for more affordable, accessible child care Monday

State leaders in Minnesota on Monday are planning to highlight efforts to make child care more affordable and accessible.

Governor Tim Walz will be in Lake Elmo to speak with providers and parents at 12:30 p.m.

It’s the latest discussion about the state budget proposal Walz announced earlier this year.

Walz says his plan would expand access, invest in a paid family leave program, and other supports for Minnesota families and children.

