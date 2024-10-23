‘Walz failed’ graffiti appears on roof of Governor’s Residence

The Minnesota Governor’s Residence on Summit Avenue has been undergoing major renovations for more than a year, but it’s unlikely a message on the mansion’s roof was part of the plans.

Chopper 5 flew over the building Wednesday afternoon and captured graffiti spelling “Walz failed” on a industrial rooftop air conditioning unit.

It’s unclear how long the message has been around.

The “Walz failed” slogan rose to popularity among Minnesota conservatives in the lead-up to the 2022 gubernatorial election, adorning billboards and even a kiosk at the Minnesota State Fair.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Gov. Tim Walz’s office and the Minnesota State Patrol for comment.

The Walz family has been living at Eastcliff, the mansion that typically houses the University of Minnesota’s president, since renovations started on the 112-year-old Governor’s Residence last year.