Vote recount for Hopkins City Council seat set for Monday morning

A recount for a Hopkins City Council seat is set to begin Monday morning.

Last week, Ben Goodland beat Aaron Kuznia by one vote for the city council seat.

Ben Goodlund received 885 votes compared to Aaron Kuznia’s 884 votes, which would make Goodlund a first-time council member in Hopkins. Meanwhile, Alan Beck came in fourth place with 755 votes. A total of 15 votes went to write-ins.

The recount is set to begin Monday at 10 a.m. at the Hopkins Fire Station. Officials say the public is welcome to attend.

If Goodland and Kuznia are somehow tied after the recount, the race would be decided by a coin flip.

Both candidates said they trust the process.

Four years ago, Kuznia also ran for the council and lost by just seven votes. This time, he’s asked for a recount.

Goodlund, on the other hand, lost a council race by 200 votes two years ago. He said he empathizes with his opponent due to his own history with close elections.

Hopkins City Clerk Amy Domeier says it’s the closest race she’s overseen in her 10 years with the city. She’ll now oversee the recount but said it’s a good reminder to show voters everywhere that each vote matters.

