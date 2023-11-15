Hopkins City Councilor wins election by 1 vote

A newly-elected Hopkins City Council member got the job thanks to one vote, according to data from the Minnesota Secretary of State.

There were two openings on the Hopkins City Council before last week’s election.

While the top-choice winner, Brian Hunke, secured 32.22% of the total with 1,207 votes, only one vote separated two contestants for second place.

Ben Goodlund received 885 votes against Aaron Kuznia’s 884 votes, making Goodlund a first-time council member in Hopkins.

Meanwhile, Alan Beck came in fourth place with 755 votes. A total of 15 votes went to write-ins.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Goodlund and Kuznia about the results and will update this article with their statements if they’re provided.