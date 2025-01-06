Volunteers ‘scarf-bomb’ Twin Cities parks with winter gear for those in need

As cold temperatures start to set in, a local non-profit, “One Good Deed,” is hoping to help keep everyone warm.

Volunteers “scarf-bombed” multiple parks across the Twin Cities, leaving winter gear for anyone in need to take.

The non-profit collected donations for three months, filling 700 bags with winter clothing and even a few tents and sleeping bags.

“Each item has a tag on it that says, ‘Take me. I’m not lost. I’m yours,'” said founder Michelle Christensen. “Each item gets placed out in the park.”

Volunteers left the items in Cedar Avenue Field and Loring Park in Minneapolis and Kellogg and Rice parks in St. Paul.