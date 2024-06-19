Waterville residents brace for more rain as Cannon River rises

There are streets closed in the town of Waterville in Le Sueur County, as residents have begun to place sandbags around their homes due to flooding from the nearby Cannon River.

“It’s really scary to think you could lose it all,” said Roberta Demo, who arrived at her cabin to see the high flood waters.

Her family has been comforted by the support from folks in town who have been volunteering to fill sandbags and help those impacted by the flooding.

“It’s really amazing, everyone is lighthearted, helping each other, that’s where you feel a sense of community,” Demo said. “To see people open up their hearts and be supportive, that’s what it’s all about.”

The recent rains have sent the water from the Cannon River over its banks in some parts of town.

Flooding in Waterville (Courtesy of Eric Chaloux)

At the town’s command post Wednesday, folks were coming to pick up sandbags in downtown.

On Tuesday, staff said there were 1,000 sandbags picked up as folks try to protect their property.

“It’s getting close, really close, really quickly,” said Andrew Wilcox, whose family owns the campground at Cannon Gate Park. “Everyone around town calls this a 100-year flood, but we’ve had about three 100-year floods.”

Wilcox has set up sandbags as well to try and protect the family home on the river’s edge.



“We taught our kids how to fish last year, we caught fish this year,” said Amanda Sheridan, whose family lives on the river. “We’ve never seen it like this.”



But now Sheridan and others in town wait to see what happens as more rain is in the forecast.

“We’re worried about it coming to our house, it’s all around us,” Sheridan said.