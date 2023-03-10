Vikings waive cornerback Cam Dantzler

The Minnesota Vikings made a surprising move Friday afternoon, waiving cornerback Cam Dantzler.

Dantzler, who was drafted 89th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, was set to enter the final year of his rookie-level contract this season and carried a cap hit of just $2.9 million, according to Spotrac, meaning there’s little financial reason for Minnesota to make the move. However, the team will clear around $2.6 million with the move.

It’s also surprising given Dantzler, 24, has been a key part of the secondary since his arrival, although he’s been limited each year by injuries.

Across his three seasons, Dantzler played in 35 games, starting 26 of those, and broke up 17 passes, picked off three passes and forced three fumbles. He also made 149 tackles.

The Vikings’ secondary will now need a complete makeover, as the team only has second-year corners Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans currently under contract, as well as reserves Tay Gowan and Kalon Barnes.

The move comes the same day Minnesota parted ways with longtime Vikings star Adam Thielen, although Thielen’s release cleared salary cap space for the team.