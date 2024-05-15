Vikings to play Jets in London during 2024 season

The NFL has announced the matchups for all of its international games for the upcoming season.

Early Wednesday morning, the league provided an update for the Vikings game in London, saying the team will be playing against the New York Jets. In January, it was announced the Vikings would be playing in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the opponent, date and time were unknown.

Now, the league says the game will happen on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8:30 a.m. and will be aired on the NFL Network.

The London matchup will be the first of three games to be played in that city this season – the others will be Jacksonville and Chicago on Oct. 13 and New England and Jacksonville on Oct. 20.

Meanwhile, Green Bay and Philadelphia will lay in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 6, while New York and Carolina will be in Munich, Germany on Nov. 10.

The international games were released hours before the full 2024 schedule, which is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Check back for updates as additional games are announced.

