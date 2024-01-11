Vikings to play in London during 2024 regular season

The Minnesota Vikings will be traveling across the pond during the upcoming regular NFL season.

On Thursday morning, the NFL announced the teams who will be playing in London and Munich, saying the Vikings will be playing in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Their opponent has yet to be announced, as well as the date and time of the game.

Mark Wilf, the owner and president of the Minnesota Vikings, issued the following statement regarding the international game:

“We are honored to once again represent the NFL in the continued effort to make the game of football more accessible globally. We’ve seen tremendous international support of the Vikings with our previous three London games and with our successful bid to land the United Kingdom as a global market. Our focus will be on winning for the fourth consecutive time in London, along with replicating the incredible gameday environment we enjoy in Minnesota and creating a memorable experience for our partners and fans.” Mark Wilf

In addition to the Vikings, the NFL says NFC North rival Chicago Bears will also be playing a separate game at the same venue that season. The Jacksonville Jaguars will also play in London but will be at Wembley Stadium. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers will be playing in Munich, Germany at Allianz Arena. Their opponents, game dates, and game times have also not been announced.

The league added a game will also be played in Brazil at Sao Paulo’s Corinthians Arena that same season but hasn’t announced which teams will be playing in the first game to be played in South America. There will not be an international game played in Mexico due to renovations being made at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

CLICK HERE for additional information about international games and ticket information.