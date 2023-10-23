Vikings to host 49ers in primetime matchup on Monday, pregame light show planned

The game will air on KSTP-TV, and fans are going to be a part of a light show at US Bank Stadium.

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for a primetime matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

The Vikings, who are 2-4, will host the 5-1 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

If you’re planning on watching the game at U.S. Bank Stadium, you can download the team’s mobile app and be a part of the pregame light show that’s scheduled to start just before the game.

However, KSTP’s coverage of the game, which airs on channel 5, will begin at 6:30 p.m. with our sports team’s inside look ahead of the game. You’ll get to hear from quarterback Kirk Cousins, as well as Ben Leber, Joe Buck and more, during Monday Night Kickoff.

The team has already said the Vikings won’t be sporting their primetime purple uniforms on Monday night, and instead opting for the regular purple jerseys with purple pants.

Vikings fans are hoping the team will get its first home win of the season on Monday night.

Both teams are without key players — wide receiver Justin Jefferson and outside linebacker Marcus Davenport are out for the Vikings, and the 49ers will be without wide receiver Deebo Samuel while running back Christian McCaffrey is questionable and left tackle Trent Williams is listed as doubtful.

The Vikings are currently tied with the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North but have a chance to move one game ahead with a win on Monday night, after the Packers fell to the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

The Detroit Lions, despite losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, still hold first place in the division with a 5-2 record. The Chicago Bears, who are still in last place in the NFC North, improved to 2-5 on Sunday after defeating the Oakland Raiders at home.

