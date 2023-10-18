Vikings move Davenport to IR

The Minnesota Vikings will again be without one of their big offseason additions for the foreseeable future.

Outside linebacker Marcus Davenport was officially placed on injured reserve Wednesday, meaning he’ll miss at least the team’s next four games — against the 49ers, Packers, Falcons and Saints.

Injuries had already limited him early this season and forced him to miss Minnesota’s first couple of games.

Davenport signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Vikings in the offseason, according to Over The Cap, and has shown some disruptive ability when on the field. Unfortunately, he’s only played in three games so far, notching six tackles and two sacks.

Additionally, the Vikings also activated running back Kene Nwangwu to the active roster on Wednesday. He’d been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season and had his 21-day window to return opened last week.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor, also on injured reserve, was also designated to return on Wednesday.

The Vikings (2-4) are back in action Monday night when the 5-1 San Francisco 49ers come to U.S. Bank Stadium.