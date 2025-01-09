Vikings, Rams playoff game still scheduled to play at SoFi Stadium; contingency plan in place

The Vikings playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams is continuing to be monitored due to the fires in California.

The NFL released a statement saying that they are preparing to play the game as scheduled on Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

In the event that a change of location is needed, the league stated the game would be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The NFL will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both teams and the NFLPA.