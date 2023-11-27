Vikings aim to sweep Bears on Monday night

The Vikings have a chance to sweep the Chicago Bears on Monday Night - the game will kickoff at 7:15 on KSTP-TV.

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping to sweep the Chicago Bears this season at home Monday night.

Currently, the Vikings (6-5) are in second place in the NFC North, behind the Detroit Lions who are at 8-3. Meanwhile, the Bears (3-8) are sitting in last place, two games behind the Green Bay Packers (5-6).

The Vikings – who have a bye next weekend – are trying to bounce back after falling to the Denver Broncos last week.

Kickoff at US Bank Stadium on Monday will be at 7:15 p.m. on ABC. However, game coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. on KSTP-TV.

All eyes will once again be on quarterback Josh Dobbs, who was unable to lead a game-winning drive last week to break the team’s five-game winning streak.

Bears quarterback Justine Fields has 1,904 rushing yards over the past three years; however, Dobbs has 389 rushing yards this season – including his time with the Arizona Cardinals. That amount is second to Baltimore’s quarterback this season.

In just three games with the Vikings, Dobbs has thee rushing touchdowns – one more than the entire time has had all season.

“You know, you split the season into two halves wherever your bye week is, we got a stretch of games and we gotta come back ready from that and really rejuvenate everyone’s bodies and everyone’s minds and just be ready to continue this roll,” said Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson.

