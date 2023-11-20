WATCH: Josh Dobbs, Kevin O’Connell discuss Vikings 21-20 loss at Denver

The Vikings five-game win streak ended with a 21-20 loss in Denver that saw the turnover bug return to haunt them in the form of two lost fumbles and an interception.

Click the video box on this page to watch postgame press conferences by Vikings QB Josh Dobbs and head coach Kevin O’Connell

The Vikings defense held the Broncos to 2-for-12 on third downs, limiting the Broncos to five field goals before their first touchdown with 1:03 left in the game gave them their first lead.

Touchdowns by Josh Oliver and Josh Dobbs had the Vikings ahead 17-9 midway through the third quarter, but their final four possessions ended in a fumble, interception, field goal, and a turnover on downs that ended the game.

The Vikings have eight days until their Monday Night Football home game against the Chicago Bears, which is followed by their bye week.