Victims of fiery Brooklyn Park crash identified by family, remembered as ‘saints’

Family members are mourning the loss of a Spring Lake Park married couple killed in a fiery crash on Highway 169 on Monday.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. and involved three vehicles near the border of Brooklyn Park and Champlin, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The two victims were identified by family as Scot and Sandi Johnson. They describe them as selfless people who took care of everyone.

“It’s only been three days. It’s hard,” Lisa Hess, Scot’s sister, said.

Family members spent Thursday sifting through their loved one’s belongings to pack up two lives cut short.

“They are practically saints and for them to be taken like this is just tragic,” James Johnson, Scot’s brother, said.

James said it was just another Monday morning for their brother Scot and sister-in-law Sandi.

They went shopping in the area, but never made it home.

“It’s overwhelming, sad and heartbreaking,” Hess said.

Minnesota State Patrol said traffic was slowing to a stop on Highway 169 when a Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended the Johnson’s Jeep, pushing them into a Honda.

The vehicles went up in flames. The Johnsons were pronounced dead at the scene.

“We got a call from a medical examiner looking to find some information to identify the bodies because they were burned up in a fireball basically,” James said.

The Department of Public Safety said the person responsible for the rear-end crash was driving on a suspended license.

As of Thursday, he has not been criminally charged.

“I believe in forgiveness and it was an accident,” James said.

James explained moving on won’t be easy without the glue that kept his family together.

“Families tend to drift away and move away and they drug everybody in,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anybody that is going to replace that.”

The family explained they’re already planning a celebration of life to honor the lives of their loved ones.

The Johnsons have created a fundraiser for funeral expenses.