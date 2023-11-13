2 killed in fiery crash on Highway 169

Two people are dead after a fiery crash Monday morning near the border of Brooklyn Park and Champlin.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. and involved three vehicles, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A Honda Pilot, a Jeep Liberty and a Chevrolet Silverado were all approaching 109th Avenue on Highway 169 when traffic was slowing to a stop. The Chevrolet rear-ended the Jeep, which then crashed into the Honda, the State Patrol said. The vehicles then caught fire.

Both occupants of the Jeep, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused a section of Highway 169 to be closed for nearly four hours between 101st and 109th avenues north in Brooklyn Park. The road has since reopened.

Traffic management cameras showed at least three fire trucks and multiple squad cars at the scene.