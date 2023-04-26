US Supreme Court hearing arguments Wednesday in woman’s lawsuit against Hennepin County

SCOTUS to hear lawsuit against Hennepin County

A Hennepin County woman’s property rights lawsuit is set to come before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Geraldine Tyler, 94, lost her one-bedroom condo in Minneapolis over unpaid taxes, plus interest and penalties totaling around $15,000. Hennepin County sold the apartment for $40,000 and kept every penny.

Tyler is being represented by the national nonprofit Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF), which calls the ordeal a case of “home equity theft.”

Minnesota is among roughly a dozen states and the District of Columbia that allow local jurisdictions to keep the excess money, according to PLF, which says Tyler’s case is one of nearly 9,000 between 2014 and 2021.

There hasn’t been any explanation about why Tyler stopped paying her property taxes when she moved from the condo to an apartment building for older people in 2010. She moved for “health and safety” reasons, PLF said.

David Schultz, a political science and legal studies professor at Hamline University, talked to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS about the case back in January after the Supreme Court agreed to hear it.

“First, what I see is the state has the authority to be able to go after people who don’t pay their taxes,” Schultz said. “Two, there’s got to be some kind of sense of compassion. Compassion in the sense of looking at the age of the person looking at the financial circumstances — and to me, how do you bring the two together?”

He also said the decision in the case could have a wide impact.

“This has implications for not just property taxes, but also in terms of income taxes, and a whole bunch of other issues in terms of the ability of states to generate revenue,” Schultz said.

After arguments are made Wednesday, the Supreme Court’s decision is expected by late June.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.