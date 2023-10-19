US Drought Monitor: ‘Broad improvement’ made across parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin

Drought conditions improved across much of the Midwest this past week, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The report published Thursday morning shows improvement across much of the Twin Cities metro area, with the eastern part of Washington County, which covers just over 4% of the state, no longer under any kind of drought level.

Currently, a little over 1.1% of the state is in an extreme drought, and that area is confined to Fillmore, Freeborn and Mower counties. Meanwhile, areas experiencing at least abnormally dry conditions make up 95.89% of the state, with 58.46% experiencing a moderate drought or worse and 25.96% in a severe drought or worse. A report showing a two-week comparison says dry conditions haven’t been this low since early to mid-July.

In last week’s report, extreme drought was at 5%, severe drought at 39.77% and moderate drought at 72.6%.

A two-week comparison of drought conditions across Minnesota, with conditions published on Oct. 19 on the left and Oct. 12 on the right.

In Wisconsin, the percentage of areas experiencing an extreme drought was cut by more than half, dropping from 6.77% to 3.04%.

The percentage of areas experiencing at least a severe drought currently stands at 23.65%, down from 30.44% last week, and moderate drought areas are down to 68.19%, an improvement from last week’s number of 74.4%. Nearly 6.5% of the state isn’t in any kind of drought, including parts of St. Croix and Polk counties.

A two-week comparison of drought conditions across Wisconsin, with conditions published on Oct. 19 on the left and Oct. 12 on the right.

Despite the improvement, the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority shows the next chance for rain isn’t until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with quiet conditions and highs in the 50s and 60s expected for the rest of the workweek and through the weekend. CLICK HERE for an interactive radar.

