Latest drought report shows small gains across Minnesota

The latest drought report for Minnesota shows small gains in drought conditions throughout the state.

Thursday’s U.S. Drought Monitor Map for Minnesota, displaying conditions as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct 10, shows 3.55% of the state has no drought. This is up from none for the last four weeks of data, and the first time this category has been more than 2% since since June.

No part of the state is in the worst category, exceptional drought, unchanged from the last few weeks. Five percent of Minnesota is experiencing extreme drought, down from 7.6% last week.

Severe drought is happening in 34.76% of the state, down a little over a percent from the prior week.

32.84% of Minnesota is in moderate drought, down from 38.40%.

The lowest drought level, abnormally dry, made the biggest gains with 23.85% of the land in this condition, up 6% from the week earlier.

Next week’s drought monitor could look different with a lot of rain in the current forecast. A stretch of rainy days starts Thursday and goes into the weekend with the Twin Cities expected to get 1 to 2 inches of rain and southern Minnesota up to three inches, says 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Meteorologist Matt Serwe.