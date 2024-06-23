Update on south central highways impacted by flooding

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has provided an update on road closures in the south-central region of Minnesota.

The department has continued to provide daily updates on which roads are open and available to the public as Minnesotans continue to battle raising water across the state.

Highways CLOSED or have traffic restrictions as of 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 23:

The entrance ramp at Highway 169 to eastbound I-90 near Blue Earth is closed due to construction. Faribault County Road 16 was the detour route, which has flooding west of Watonwan County Road 17. Therefore, traffic will be temporarily routed to Highway 169 (south of the Blue Earth Airport), east on Highway 4 towards Frost, and north on Faribault County Road 17. (June 23)

Eastbound Highway 60 east of Lake Crystal. Lane closure. (June 23)

Highway 15 north of Madelia. Traffic detoured to Watonwan County Roads 6, 13, and 27. (closed June 23)

Highway 71 in Jackson. Traffic is detoured to Interstate 90, Highway 86, and Jackson County Road 34. (closed June 22)

Highway 62 east of Fulda (near Talcot Lake). Traffic is detoured to Cottonwood County Roads 7, 13 and 5. (closed June 22)

Highway 22 south of Kasota. Water on the shoulder. (June 22)

Highway 62 in Windom. Lane restriction. (June 22)

Highway 22 in Mankato near Bassett Drive. Turn lane restrictions. (June 22)

Highway 93, between Highway 169 and Le Sueur. Motorists should use alternate routes. (closed June 22).

Northbound Highway 169, north of St. Peter. Traffic head-to-head in the southbound lanes. (June 22)

Highway 14 near Janesville. Traffic detoured to 1 st and S Main Street in Janesville. (closed June 22)

and S Main Street in Janesville. (closed June 22) Highway 60 north of Heron Lake to Worthington. Traffic detoured to I-90 and Highway 86. (closed June 22)

Highway 30 east of Mapleton. Temporary detour. (closed June 22)

Highway 99 Minnesota River bridge, St. Peter. Traffic is detoured to Le Sueur County Roads 21 (Golf Course Road), Shanaska Creek Road, and Highway 22. (closed June 21 at 7 p.m.)

Highway 13 in Waterville. Turn lane restrictions (June 21)

Highway 19 east of Henderson. Traffic detoured to Highway 19 west of Henderson, Sibley County Road 17 (391st Avenue), Sibley County Road 8 (336th Street), and Highway 169. (closed June 19)

The Department of Transportation said they plan to open them back up as soon as it is safe to do so.