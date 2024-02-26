U of M Board of Regents to select new president on Monday

Each of the three candidates were introduced last week, and will be interviewed one final time before a decision is made later on Monday.

The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents will choose a new president on Monday.

The three finalists were introduced to the public last week, and each of them will be interviewed one final time before a final decision is set to be made later in the day.

Last month, the U of M announced the search for its next president was down to three candidates.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS earlier this month, those finalists are:

James Holloway – provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of New Mexico

Laura Bloomberg – current president of Cleveland State University, and has experience with the University of Minnesota working in the Humphrey School of Public Affairs from 2007-2021

Rebecca Cunningham, the vice president for research and innovation at the University of Michigan

Through the past few weeks, the candidates have shared their visions and priorities for the future:

“I’m passionate about public, higher education. It’s what lifted me and my family out of economic hardship. I’m really excited about the vision and mission of this university and state, which is so important to me and my family for so long,” said Cunningham.

“It’s clear to me whatever we do with healthcare and our medical school and health-related initiatives, across the entire system – it’s going to be a high priority focus,” said Bloomberg.

“At the University of New Mexico, I’ve undertaken a very thorough compensation study to see where faculty salaries are compared to peers and used that data to argue to our legislature successfully,” said Holloway.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., and interviews are expected to last until the early afternoon, when a brief lunch break will happen. Regents will then return to deliberate their choices around 2 or 2:30 p.m.

While a final decision is scheduled for Monday, an inauguration for the new president won’t be held until July 1.

Joan Gabel, the former U of M president and the first woman to hold the position, was named chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh on April 3 last year.

The next month, the U of M Board of Regents picked Jeff Ettinger, the former CEO of Hormel, to be the interim president, a role he started in July of 2023 when Gabel officially left.

Ettinger’s employment agreement ends on June 30, 2024, with an option to have his agreement ended earlier if a permanent president is found before then. CLICK HERE for the full employment agreement.

Additional changes are coming to the U of M – Myron Frans is planning to step down from his position as senior vice president for finance and operations, chief financial officer, treasurer and chief operations officer this Friday.

Frans came to the U of M in 2020 after serving as the commissioner of Minnesota Management and Budget.

Ettinger had previously said Frans agreed to serve as a senior advisor to the president in a part-time role focused on clinical partnerships related to academic medicine after his resignation takes effect.

A former state lawmaker joined the University of Minnesota last year in a newly created role – Melisa López Franzen is now serving as executive director of Government and Community Relations. In the role, she’ll report directly to the university president and is tasked with leading the system’s work in partnering with local, state and federal officials.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will continue to update this article as the decision is made.