Twins call up prospect Edouard Julien

The Minnesota Twins have called up a top prospect ahead of Wednesday’s game.

A day after placing outfielder Joey Gallo on the injured list, the team filled his spot on the big league roster with infielder Edouard Julien.

The 23-year-old Julien played in nine games at Triple-A St. Paul this season, hitting .290 with 2 home runs, 2 doubles, 4 RBI, 7 walks, a .421 on-base percentage and a .969 OPS.

The Quebec City, Canada native also represented his country in the World Baseball Classic in March, hitting .538 with 2 home runs, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, 5 walks and a tournament-high 1.821 OPS.

Julien, who was picked by the Twins in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft (539th overall) out of Auburn, is ranked as the organization’s No. 4 prospect, according to MLB.com.

Last season, he played in 113 games for Double-A Wichita and hit .300 with 17 home runs, 67 RBI, 98 walks, a .441 on-base percentage and a .931 OPS.

The Twins say Julien will be in uniform for Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Chicago White Sox.